.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Swedish citizen detained in Iran for espionage might face other charges: Spokesperson

  • Font
Iran says a Swedish citizen detained on suspicion of espionage might face other charges. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
Iran says a Swedish citizen detained on suspicion of espionage might face other charges. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Swedish citizen detained in Iran for espionage might face other charges: Spokesperson

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

A Swedish citizen detained in Iran on suspicion of espionage might face other charges, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday in a televised news conference.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The suspect, who remains unnamed, had been under surveillance by the intelligence ministry during several previous trips to Iran because of “suspicious behavior,” the official IRNA news agency reported in July.

Read more:

French-Iranian academic Adelkhah back in Iran prison after 5-day leave

Iran puts reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh on trial

Man indicted for having rifle outside home of American-Iranian journalist

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More