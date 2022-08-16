US studying Iran’s comments on EU nuclear deal proposal: State Department

The State Department has received Iran’s response to the EU proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, a US official said Tuesday.

“We have received Iran’s comments through the EU and are studying them. We are sharing our views with the EU,” the State Department spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.

Russia’s top diplomat in Vienna told CNN that the comments from Iran on the EU proposal were “very businesslike” and “reasonable.”

Mikhail Ulyanov, who has become Russia’s de-facto spokesperson for the talks, claimed the ball was now in Washington’s court.

He said if the US had a positive response to Tehran’s comments, a ministerial JCPOA meeting could be held “either this week or next week.”

Iran relayed its remarks to the EU on Monday. The Iranian foreign minister said there were “three issues that if resolved, we can reach an agreement in the coming days.”

The EU previously said the proposal was the final text and there were no more room for negotiations. But the Biden administration and the EU have been adamant about reviving the JCPOA, and it remains to be seen if the US will accept Iran’s new requests.

Also on Monday, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the only way to reach a deal was for Iran “to drop further unacceptable demands that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA.”

He added: “Over the course of 16 months, Iran has not consistently demonstrated the seriousness of purpose, Iran has not consistently demonstrated... that it is steadfast and sincerely committed to a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.”

