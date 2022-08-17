Egyptian father kills, burns dismembered body of 11-year-old son

An Egyptian father killed his 11-year-old son and burnt his dismembered body to get rid of him, local media reported on Wednesday.



Police reportedly found out about the crime after residents in a neighborhood in al-Qalyubia governorate, north of the capital Cairo, reported a foul odor in an apartment.



Security forces did not find anything upon searching the apartment, however, their investigation revealed that the father had assaulted his son which killed him.



The father who was reportedly “disciplining” his son because he was always fighting with his sister smashed his head into a wall immediately killing him.



He left the body in the apartment for five days but had to eventually get rid of it by disremembering it and burning it in a nearby street.



According to the police and witnesses, the mother does not live in the apartment due to disagreements with her husband, and she did not know anything about the crime.



The father reportedly confessed to the crime after he was arrested.



He claimed that he only wanted to discipline his son and did not mean to kill him, adding that he left his son’s body in his bedroom for days.



“When the body started to decompose, he dismembered it and put the body parts in a bag and later burnt them in a tunnel full of trash,” the father reportedly said when interrogated.



The police retrieved the boy’s remains after the father showed them where he attempted to dispose the body.



