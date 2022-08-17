Iraqi crisis talks go ahead without Muqtada al-Sadr

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met party and other leaders on Wednesday to discuss the country’s political deadlock, but key player Muqtada al-Sadr, a firebrand Shia cleric, did not attend.
Ten months after a general election, war-scarred Iraq still has no government, new prime minister or new president, because of disagreement over forming a coalition.
Tensions have been rising since July between the two main Shia factions, one led by al-Sadr, the other by the pro-Iran Coordination Framework.
Attempts to mediate have so far proved fruitless.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Al-Sadr wants parliament dissolved to pave the way for new elections, but the Coordination Framework wants to set conditions and demands a transitional government before new polls.
A statement from al-Kadhimi’s office said he had called a meeting on Wednesday “to start a serious dialogue; intending to find solutions to the current political crisis.”
The Coordination Framework was represented by two former premiers, Nuri al-Maliki and Haider al-Abadi.
Also present were Hadi al-Ameri and Faleh al-Fayyad, senior officials in the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Hashed al-Shaabi network, now part of the national forces.
Al-Maliki is a longtime foe of al-Sadr, the influential cleric whose bloc emerged from last October’s elections as parliament’s biggest, but still far short of a majority.
Al-Sadr supporters have been staging a sit-in outside parliament in Baghdad’s high security Green Zone for more than two weeks, and the Coordination Framework began a rival Baghdad protest on Friday.
President Barham Saleh and parliamentary speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi also attended Wednesday’s talks, as did officials of the two main Kurdish parties and the UN envoy in Iraq.
A terse press release from the al-Sadr faction said it was not taking part “in the national dialogue.”
Announcing the talks in a statement on Tuesday, al-Kadhimi’s office had said they aimed “to start a profound national dialogue and deliberation; to find solutions to the current political crisis.”
Earlier Tuesday, al-Sadr had backtracked after previously urging his supporters to join a massive rally as the standoff appeared to be getting worse.
He said a “million-man demonstration” planned for Baghdad on Saturday was being postponed indefinitely.
Read more:
Iraq’s Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr backtracks on call for massive rally
Iraq PM inaugurates Mosul airport reconstruction
-
Iraq’s Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr backtracks on call for massive rallyIraq’s Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr backtracked Tuesday after earlier urging his supporters to join a massive rally as a standoff with his political ... Middle East
-
Iraq judiciary dismisses al-Sadr’s demand to dissolve parliamentIraq’s judiciary said Sunday it lacks the authority to dissolve parliament as demanded by Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who is engaged in an ... Middle East
-
More than 600 linked to ISIS transferred from Syria to IraqSyria’s autonomous Kurdish region transferred to the Iraqi government more than 600 relatives of ISIS members who were detained at the notorious ... Middle East
-
Rivals rally in Iraq amid political standoffSupporters of Iraq’s Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gathered for Friday prayers ahead of a counter-rally by their opponents later in the day.The opposing ... Middle East