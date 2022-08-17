Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein engaged to Saudi national Rajwa al-Saif

The Jordanian Royal Court on Wednesday announced the engagement of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif.

Advertisement

The engagement ceremony took place in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania al-Abdullah and the bride-to-be’s family in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania said in an Instagram post.

The ceremony was held at the bride’s father’s home in the presence of Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Prince Hashem bin Al Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Prince Rashid bin Al Hassan, and several members of the al-Saif family.

Who is Rajwa al-Saif?

Rajwa al-Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif and Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed al-Sudairi. She is the youngest sister of Faisal, Nayef and Dana, Al Arabiya reported.

Al-Saif reportedly received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia, and her higher education at the School of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York.

This engagement comes after Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II got engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in July.

In similar fashion, the 25-year-old princess’ engagement took place in the presence of her parents King Abdullah II and Queen Rania and her siblings Crown Prince Hussein, Prince Hashem, and Princess Salma along with several members of Thermiotis’s family.

Read more: Princess Iman, daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania, gets engaged