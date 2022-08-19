Palestinian man killed in Israeli West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

A Palestinian man was killed Friday by Israeli forces during a raid in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.



Salah Sawafta, 58, “died of critical wounds, sustained by live bullets from the occupation (Israeli military) in the head, in Tubas this morning,” a ministry statement said.



The Israeli military said soldiers came under fire during a raid in the town.



During an operation in “Tubas, several suspects hurled Molotov cocktails and opened fire at (Israeli) troops, who responded with fire,” the army said in a statement, adding “hits were identified.”



The mayor of Tubas, Hossam Daraghmeh, said Sawafta had been leaving dawn prayers when he was shot.



“He left the mosque and was heading to his house wearing a prayer robe. There was a vengeful soldier stationed in a building near the municipality who shot him in the head,” he said.



Daraghmeh said Sawafta had been unarmed when he was hit.



“This man did not have a stone or anything in his hand,” he said.



The Israeli military said five people were detained in overnight raids across the West Bank.



On Thursday, a 20-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli troops during clashes in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.



Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967, when it seized the territory from Jordan.



