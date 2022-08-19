Unidentified attackers take control of hotel in Somali capital

Unidentified attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday.

“Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate of the hotel. We believe the fighters are inside the hotel,” a police officer who gave his name as only Ahmed, told Reuters.

Two intelligence officers who did not want to be named also confirmed the incident.

-Developing