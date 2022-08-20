At least 16 dead after truck crashes into crowd in Turkey

At least 16 people were killed and 29 injured after a truck hurtled into pedestrians in Turkey, the health minister said.

“The accident... occurred after the breaks gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd in Derik,” a town in the southeast of the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Turkish media shared footage of a driver losing control of his truck, then careening towards nearby vehicles and pedestrians trying to flee.

Turkey’s official Anadolu press agency said an accident involving three vehicles had happened at the same site shortly before, and emergency responders were already at the scene when the lorry ploughed into crowd.

It was the second major crash of the day after another involving a bus and an ambulance in the Gaziantep province, which local media said killed another 16 people.

Governor Davut Gul earlier said the accident had involved “a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance” on the road between provincial capital Gaziantep and Nizip.

The DHA news agency said a passenger bus had crashed into an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a vehicle carrying journalists at the site of a previous crash.

“Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead,” the Gaziantep governor said.

Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

