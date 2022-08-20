.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fifteen dead, dozens injured in Turkey road accident

  • Font
Fifteen people died and 22 were injured in a road accident in Turkey on August 20, 2022. (Twitter)
Fifteen people died and 22 were injured in a road accident in Turkey on August 20, 2022. (Twitter)

Fifteen dead, dozens injured in Turkey road accident

AFP, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Fifteen people died and 22 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, a regional governor said Saturday.

“In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance... between Gaziantep and Nizip,” Davut Gul, the governor of Gaziantep province said.

The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead,” the Gaziantep governor said.

Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

Read more:

Egyptian father-of-two live streams death by suicide on Facebook

Unidentified attackers take control of Hayat Hotel in Somali capital

Thai nightclub fire death toll increases to 20

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More