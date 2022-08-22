.
Egypt's al-Sisi to host five-state Arab summit

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency shows Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi receiving UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon arrival at el-Alamein city, August 21, 2022. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency shows Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi receiving UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon arrival at el-Alamein city, August 21, 2022. (AFP)

AFP, Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is to host a five-nation Arab summit on Monday with the Ukraine war-related energy and food crisis on the agenda, a government newspaper said.

Al-Sisi, UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and the kings of Jordan and Bahrain, Abdullah II and Hamad, respectively, are to meet in El-Alamein, northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast, Al-Ahram said.

Al-Ahram, which cited a diplomatic source, said the dispute pitting Egypt and Sudan against Ethiopia over its Renaissance Dam on the Nile would also be up for discussion, as well as the conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Libya, and the latest Israel-Gaza round of fighting earlier this month

Among the mini-summit participants, Iraq is the only country not to recognize Israel.

UAE President holds talks with al-Sisi in Egypt

