Egypt's president meets Iraq's caretaker PM

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt met Tuesday with Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Mediterranean city of el-Alamein.

The meeting comes one day after a summit between leaders of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as world powers and Iran seek to end 16 months of negotiations over the revival of Tehran's landmark nuclear deal.

On Monday, al-Sisi and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received King Abdullah II of Jordan, Al-Kadhimi and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the airport.

The UAE leader arrived at the coastal city a day earlier and held separate talks with his Egyptian counterpart on ties between the regional allies, al-Sisi's office said.

The five-party talks focused on consolidating ties and cooperation between their countries, according to an Egyptian statement, which did not elaborate.

Iraq has hosted several rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose ties worsened considerably in 2016.

That's when Saudi Arabia removed its diplomats after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

Later in the day, al-Sisi accompanied Al-Kadhimi to the airport before his departure.

There were also talks recently between Iran and Egypt as both governments explore ways to ease decades-long tensions.

Diplomatic relations between Egypt and Iran were frozen after Egypt signed its 1979 peace treaty with Israel and Iran underwent its Islamic Revolution.

