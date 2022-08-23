Iran IRGC officer killed in Syria, state media reports

An officer of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in Syria on Monday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the IRGC’s Ground Forces, was killed in Syria, Mehr reported, describing him as a “military advisor.” It did not give any further details.

Earlier this month, Iran held a mass funeral for several Iranian officers killed in Syria.

Iran, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been heavily involved in Syria since the beginning of the conflict there in 2011, sending thousands of Iranian and foreign fighters to back the Syrian regime.

