Iran IRGC officer killed in Syria, state media reports

An officer of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in Syria on Monday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the IRGC’s Ground Forces, was killed in Syria, Mehr reported, describing him as a “military advisor.” It did not give any further details.
Earlier this month, Iran held a mass funeral for several Iranian officers killed in Syria.
Iran, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been heavily involved in Syria since the beginning of the conflict there in 2011, sending thousands of Iranian and foreign fighters to back the Syrian regime.
