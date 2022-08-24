Iraq’s President Salih holds talks with US Ambassador

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday met with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski in Baghdad.

According to a statement by the Iraqi presidency bilateral relations and regional developments were on the agenda, as well as fighting terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change in a region hard hit by changes in the environment.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The meeting comes amidst one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years, after influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October vote but failed to form a majority government.

On Tuesday, hundreds of his supporters rallied in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, demanding the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

Read more:

Iraq’s judiciary suspends activities as al-Sadr supporters launch sit-in

Egypt's president meets Iraq's caretaker PM

Supporters of Iraq’s Muqtada al-Sadr launch sit-in outside highest judicial body