Iraq’s President Salih holds talks with US Ambassador

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday met with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski in Baghdad.
According to a statement by the Iraqi presidency bilateral relations and regional developments were on the agenda, as well as fighting terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change in a region hard hit by changes in the environment.
The meeting comes amidst one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years, after influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October vote but failed to form a majority government.
On Tuesday, hundreds of his supporters rallied in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, demanding the dissolution of parliament and early elections.
