Iraq’s President Salih holds talks with US Ambassador

A file photo shows Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks during a news conference with France's President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) ahead of the Baghdad summit at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2021. (Reuters)

The Associated Press

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday met with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski in Baghdad.

According to a statement by the Iraqi presidency bilateral relations and regional developments were on the agenda, as well as fighting terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change in a region hard hit by changes in the environment.

The meeting comes amidst one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years, after influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October vote but failed to form a majority government.

On Tuesday, hundreds of his supporters rallied in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, demanding the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

