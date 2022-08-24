Israel’s caretaker PM Lapid critical of Iran talks offer

Israel’s caretaker prime minister said on Wednesday that the West led by the US should not strike “a bad deal” with Iran over its nuclear capabilities.

“On the table right now is a bad deal,” Lapid told reporters, adding that it “would give Iran 100 billion dollars a year.”

Lapid said the money would be used “to undermine stability in the Middle East, and spread terror around the globe.”

He spoke as the Biden administration is expected to consider an Iranian offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Lapid said the deal “cannot be accepted as it is written right now.”

“In our eyes, it does not meet the standards set by President Biden himself – preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state,” he added.

The 2015 deal gave Iran billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions, causing the international agreement to unravel.

Israel was staunchly opposed to the 2015 deal, and has become increasingly alarmed at the apparent movement toward a deal.

Israel has long said it would not allow its regional arch-rival Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, and that it was not bound by the agreements between world powers and Iran.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

Israel’s alternate prime minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to resist forging ahead with a deal with the Iranians.

Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata is in Washington this week for talks with Biden administration officials, and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will head to the United States on Thursday for meetings with the head of CENTCOM and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

