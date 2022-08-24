US military announces airstrikes against groups backed by Iran’s IRGC in Syria

US President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on facilities being used by Iran-backed groups in Syria, the US military said late Tuesday.

“At President Biden’s direction, US military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor Syria today,” said Col. Joe Buccino, US Central Command (CENTCOM) communication director. He said that the strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against US personnel by Iran-backed groups, Buccino said in a statement.

Last week, US forces reported that they were attacked by a drone in Syria but said there were no casualties or damages. US troops in Syria, part of an international coalition fighting ISIS, are routinely attacked by Iran-backed groups.

Statement Regarding Precision Strikes in Syriahttps://t.co/ED69Xq0tm3 pic.twitter.com/hpWw1NNMNV — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 24, 2022

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel,” Buccino said, adding that the US took “proportionate, deliberate action” intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.

According to Buccino, Biden ordered the strikes under Article II, which provides the president with the authority needed to protect and defend US personnel by disrupting or deterring attacks by Iran-backed groups.

“The United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend our people,” he said. “US forces remain in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

