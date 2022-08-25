Iraqi rescuers evacuate 100 people after a hotel caught fire in Karbala

The Iraqi civil defense Thursday evacuated 100 people after a five-story hotel caught fire in the city of Karbala, the agency said in a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency.



“The guests, who are from different nationalities, were evacuated as the operation to douse out the blaze was taking place at the al-Nakheel mall,” the civil defense said.



The civil defense said that it instantly took measures to control the fire that broke out at the hotel’s fourth floor, adding that no casualties were reported during the evacuation process.

“The civil defense requested that an investigation is opened [into the incident] and called for a forensic expert to be summoned [to the scene] in order to collect evidence and determine the cause of the fire,” INA reported.



