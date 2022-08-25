Lebanon arrests Syrian father for torturing his 8-month-old baby

Lebanon arrested a man for torturing his 8-month-old for being noisy, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced in a statement on Thursday.



The arrest came after a photo of the baby surfaced on social media on August 21 showing his hands and legs cuffed and his mouth duck taped shut.



“As a result of extensive investigations… the baby was identified and located living with his parents in the Rashaya district town of Mdoukha. It was suspected that the baby was being abused by his father,” the statement said.



The suspect, a Syrian-national identified by his initials, was arrested on the same day at his residence.



“During investigations, he confessed to handcuffing his son and taping his month because he was disturbed by his son's voice,” the statement said, adding that the man’s wife also accused him of abusing his child and of beating her numerous times.



The ISF said that legal measures were taken against the man.



Following the news of the arrest, people took to social media to protest the father’s actions.



“This is way too much,” one Twitter user said using the angry emoji to express her anger.



“These are merciless times,” another user said, while another thanked the ISF for saving the child from his father.



