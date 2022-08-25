US military kills four Iran-backed militants after attacks in Syria

The US military says it killed four “enemy fighters” over the last 24 hours and destroyed rocket launchers used by Iran-backed militants in Syria.

The US targeted the Iranian-backed fighters in response to rocket attacks on US personnel in recent days.

The latest attack was on Wednesday when US troops came under fire in northeast Syria. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) pounded Iran-affiliated militants using AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships, and M777 artillery.

CENTCOM said in a statement that four fighters were killed and seven enemy rocket launchers were destroyed.

CENTCOM chief Gen. Erik Kurilla said the US would continue to respond to any attacks on US servicemembers. “No group will strike at our troops with impunity. We will take all necessary measures to defend our people.”

