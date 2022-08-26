‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: France’s Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said the fate of a revived nuclear deal is up to Iran, and an agreement will be “useful” even if it doesn’t settle everything.

Asked during a visit to Algeria about the chances of success in reviving the 2015 agreement, Macron said that “now the ball is in Iran’s court.”

Iran's top diplomat on Thursday demanded that the UN nuclear watchdog drop the issue of three undeclared sites, as momentum builds to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Washington has said the US remains adamant that Iran cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to clear up suspicions about earlier work at three undeclared sites.

In June, the IAEA's board of governors adopted a resolution censuring Iran for failing to adequately explain the previous discovery of traces of enriched uranium at three sites which Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.

