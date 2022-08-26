Biden: We targeted Iran-allied militias in Syria to deter attacks on US facilities

The US army conducted strikes against militia groups in Syria affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to deter Iran and the militias it backs from attacking American personnel and facilities, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

US forces conducted on Tuesday precision airstrikes in Syria’s Deir al Zor province. The military's Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, said the strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s IRGC.

Biden said the targeted facility was used by militia groups affiliated with the IRGC that have been involved in a series of unmanned aerial vehicle, rocket, and mortar attacks against US personnel and facilities in Syria.

He cited two attacks on August 15 by Iran-allied militia groups which targeted two US bases in Syria, al-Tanf Garrison and Mission Support Site Green Village.

“These August 15 attacks followed a series of attacks by Iran-backed militia groups on US forces and facilities in Iraq and Syria in the last six months,” Biden said in a letter to the Speaker of the House.

He added: “I directed the August 23 strikes in order to protect and defend the safety of our personnel, to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the US and our partners, and to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on US personnel and facilities.”

Iran denied on Wednesday having any ties to the targeted sites in Syria, according to the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani.

Biden’s letter coincided with more US strikes in Syria on Thursday. US Central Command said: “Over the past 24 hours, in response to yesterday’s rocket attacks on Mission Support Site Conoco and Mission Support Site Green Village in northeast Syria, CENTCOM forces struck at Iran-affiliated militants in the area… resulting in four enemy fighters killed and seven enemy rocket launchers destroyed.”

Iran-allied militia groups gained control in Syria while fighting in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the country’s civil war.

