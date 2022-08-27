Turkey says it ‘neutralised’ nine PKK members in northern Iraq

Turkey’s military and intelligence unit “neutralized” nine members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in operations in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry and state-run media said on Saturday.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighboring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.

“Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” the ministry said on Twitter, adding that the military targeted seven PKK members. It typically uses the word “neutralized” to mean killed.

State-owned Anadolu Agency reported separately that the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had “neutralized” two PKK members in the Sulaymaniyah region of Iraq.

