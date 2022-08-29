.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces hunger strike: State media

  • Font
Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks after preliminary results of Iraq's parliamentary election were announced in Najaf, Iraq October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks after preliminary results of Iraq's parliamentary election were announced in Najaf, Iraq October 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces hunger strike: State media

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has announced a hunger strike until the protestors’ violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA reported on Monday.

Earlier, al-Sadr announced his final resignation from politics, prompting hundreds of his followers to storm the main cabinet headquarters in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Clashes erupted between al-Sadr followers and backers of Iran-backed groups. Police intervened with tear gas to disperse the protestors.

Gunshots were reported in the Green Zone, and medics told AFP 12 al-Sadr supporters were shot dead while there were at least 270 injured.

Iraq’s military announced a nation-wide curfew starting from 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended cabinet sessions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Shells fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone: Security source

Twelve protesters shot dead in Baghdad Green Zone clashes: New toll

Two killed as Iraq's al-Sadr quits politics, clashes erupt and curfew imposed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More