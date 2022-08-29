.
Curfew imposed in Iraq's Baghdad after al-Sadr supporters storm Republican Palace

Moqtada al-Sadr addresses his supporters at the grand mosque of Kufa on September 21, 2018. (AFP)
Moqtada al-Sadr addresses his supporters at the grand mosque of Kufa on September 21, 2018. (AFP)

Curfew imposed in Iraq's Baghdad after al-Sadr supporters storm Republican Palace

Reuters, AFP, Iraq

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command has set a full curfew in the capital of Baghdad, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time, state news agency INA reported on Monday.

This comes as dozens of supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Monday stormed the Republican Palace, a ceremonial building inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone of government buildings, a security source said.

Angry protesters “entered the Republican Palace” shortly after al-Sadr said he was quitting politics, the source said, with several thousand other al-Sadr loyalists heading towards the Green Zone, an AFP journalist reported.

