Iraq: Clashes in Baghdad’s Green Zone leave 23 protesters dead

Fighting between rival Iraqi forces resumed Tuesday in Baghdad, where 23 supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr have been shot dead since Monday, according to the latest toll by medics.
At least 380 people were also injured, the medical source said.
Clashes between al-Sadr's supporters and the army and men of the Tehran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi, former paramilitaries integrated into the Iraqi forces, had calmed down overnight but resumed again on Tuesday morning.
Automatic weapon and rocket fire echoed throughout Baghdad from the high-security Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, AFP correspondents reported.
UN chief calls for ‘restraint’ in IraqUN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called for “restraint” in Iraq and asked all parties to “take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation” as ... Middle East
Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces hunger strike: State mediaIraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has announced a hunger strike until the protestors’ violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA ... Middle East
Kuwait urges its citizens in Iraq to leave the countryThe Kuwaiti Embassy in Iraq urged its citizens in Iraq to leave the country, Kuwait's state news agency (KUNA) reported late on Monday.The embassy ... Middle East