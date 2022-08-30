.
Iraq: Clashes in Baghdad’s Green Zone leave 23 protesters dead

Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr clash with supporters of the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mostly Iran-aligned Shia parties, at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, August 29, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP, Baghdad

Published: Updated:

Fighting between rival Iraqi forces resumed Tuesday in Baghdad, where 23 supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr have been shot dead since Monday, according to the latest toll by medics.

At least 380 people were also injured, the medical source said.

Clashes between al-Sadr's supporters and the army and men of the Tehran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi, former paramilitaries integrated into the Iraqi forces, had calmed down overnight but resumed again on Tuesday morning.

Automatic weapon and rocket fire echoed throughout Baghdad from the high-security Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, AFP correspondents reported.

