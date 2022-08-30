Iran will not accept IAEA’s ‘excessive’ demands: Report
Iran will not accept the UN nuclear watchdog’s “excessive” demands, the spokesperson of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization was cited as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.
After months of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington are struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. A key sticking point is Tehran’s insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.
“We consider the IAEA’s demands excessive, because their implementation is impossible due to sanctions,” Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying. “If they lift sanctions... then Iran will reciprocate.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It was not clear whether Kamalvandi referred to the IAEA’s probes.
Read more:
Iranians pay homage to poet Hushang Ebtehaj, dead at 94
Iran starts enriching uranium with advanced IR-6 machines underground at Natanz
-
Russia has faced ‘failures’ with Iranian-made drones: US officialRussia has faced “numerous failures” with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior ... World News
-
Iran closes its borders with Iraq, halts flights amid violence: State televisionIran has closed its borders with Iraq and urged its citizens to avoid traveling there, a senior official said on Tuesday, amid an eruption of violence ... Middle East
-
Iran urges IAEA to end undeclared nuclear sites issueIran's top diplomat on Thursday demanded that the UN nuclear watchdog drop the issue of three undeclared sites, as momentum builds to revive a 2015 ... Middle East