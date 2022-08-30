New toll: 30 al-Sadr supporters killed in Baghdad clashes

Thirty supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have been shot dead in nearly 24 hours of fighting between rival Iraqi forces that has since died down, according to the latest toll from medics.

At least 570 others were injured in the violence that erupted in Baghdad's Green Zone, pitting al-Sadr loyalists against Shia factions backed by neighbouring Iran. Fighting ended on Tuesday after al-Sadr ordered his supporters to withdraw.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone after day of clashes: Army

UN chief calls for ‘restraint’ in Iraq

Iraq: Clashes in Baghdad’s Green Zone leave 23 protesters dead