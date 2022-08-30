Oil exports in Iraq unaffected by political turmoil: Sources

Iraq’s oil exports are unaffected by the current political turmoil in the country, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Baghdad is seeing its worst fighting for years as clashes between Shia Muslim groups spill into a second day.



Supporters of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, have surrounded the 210,000 barrel per day (bpd) Basrah refinery, according to one of the sources.



“If no action from the government, the refinery may have to stop production,” the source said.

Advertisement

Read more:



Iraq: Clashes in Baghdad’s Green Zone leave 23 protesters dead

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces hunger strike: State media

Two killed as Iraq's al-Sadr quits politics, clashes erupt and curfew imposed