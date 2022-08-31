.
Biden speaks to Israel’s Lapid amid reported progress on Iran nuclear deal

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attend the first virtual meeting of the I2U2 group with leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates, in Jerusalem, July 14, 2022. (Reuters)
“We do believe we’re closer now than we had been in certain recent weeks and months, due in large part to Iran being willing to drop some of their demands that were not related to the deal at all,” National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

US President Joe Biden spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday, a White House official said, as the Israeli premier’s office said talks focused on Iran’s progress toward a nuclear weapon.

The White House official told Al Arabiya English that a readout of the call would be issued later.

Lapid’s office said the pair spoke “at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement and their shared commitment to stopping Iran’s progress towards a nuclear weapon.”

Also, on Wednesday, the White House voiced its optimism that a nuclear deal with Iran would be reached.

“We do believe we’re closer now than we had been in certain recent weeks and months, due in large part to Iran being willing to drop some of their demands that were not related to the deal at all,” National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a phone call. “So, we’re cautiously optimistic that things can continue to move in the right direction.”

