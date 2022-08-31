Blasts heard over Syria’s Aleppo: SANA

Blasts were heard over Syria’s Aleppo, state news agency (SANA) said on Wednesday adding efforts are currently being made to find the reason.
According to Sham FM, material damage was reported after the blasts in the vicinity of Aleppo’s International Airport.
