Blasts heard over Syria’s Aleppo: SANA

Blasts were heard over Syria’s Aleppo, state news agency (SANA) said on Wednesday adding efforts are currently being made to find the reason.

According to Sham FM, material damage was reported after the blasts in the vicinity of Aleppo’s International Airport.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden: We targeted Iran-allied militias in Syria to deter attacks on US facilities

Iran denies any link to targets hit by US in Syria

Israeli strikes hit Iranian positions in Syria: Monitor