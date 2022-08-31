EU foreign policy chief hopeful on Iran nuclear deal in ‘days’

The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Wednesday he was hopeful the Iran nuclear deal could be revived “in the coming days” after receiving “reasonable” responses to his proposed text from Iran and the United States.

“I am hoping that in the coming days we are not going to lose this momentum and we can close the deal,” Josep Borrell said after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague.

“It’s clear that there is a common ground, that we have an agreement that takes into account, I think, everyone’s concerns,” he said.

The European Union put forward on August 8 what it called a final text to restore the landmark 2015 agreement that was trashed by former US President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden took office with a goal of restoring the agreement, believing it was the best way to constrain Iran’s nuclear program and that Trump’s withdrawal had done nothing but lead Tehran to accelerate its nuclear work.

The new proposal would see Iran get sanctions relief and be able to sell its oil again in return for severe limits on its nuclear program.

Both Iran and the US have responded with a series of proposed changes.

But Iran’s arch-rival Israel has stepped up pressure on Western nations to block the deal.

