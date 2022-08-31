Iran enriching uranium with more IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz: IAEA

Iran has begun enriching uranium with the second of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at an underground plant at Natanz, a report by the UN nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters said on Wednesday.

Like the first of those three cascades of up to 174 machines each, the second is enriching uranium to up to 5 percentfissile purity and the third has not been fed with nuclear material, the confidential report to member states said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A separate report on Monday said the first cascade had been brought onstream.

The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Wednesday he was hopeful the Iran nuclear deal could be revived “in the coming days” after receiving “reasonable” responses to his proposed text from Iran and the United States.

“I am hoping that in the coming days we are not going to lose this momentum and we can close the deal,” Josep Borrell said after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague.

“It’s clear that there is a common ground, that we have an agreement that takes into account, I think, everyone’s concerns,” he said.

The European Union put forward on August 8 what it called a final text to restore the landmark 2015 agreement that was trashed by former US President Donald Trump.

Read more: EU foreign policy chief hopeful on Iran nuclear deal in ‘days’