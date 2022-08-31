Protester killed in Sudan anti-coup rally: Medics

Sudanese security forces killed a protester, medics said Wednesday, when thousands rallied in the capital Khartoum the previous day against military rule.

The unidentified protester was killed after suffering “a head injury by a tear gas canister... and then was run over” by security forces during demonstrations, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest death brings to 117 the toll from a crackdown on anti-coup protests, which have taken place near-weekly since the October 25 coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the committee said.

The coup upended a transition to civilian rule that was launched after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for three decades.

In July, al-Burhan pledged in a televised address to step aside and make way for Sudanese factions to agree on a civilian government.

Civilian leaders dismissed his move as a “ruse,” and pro-democracy protesters have held fast to their rallying cry of “no negotiation, no partnership” with the military.

Earlier this month, al-Burhan’s deputy and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said that last October’s coup had failed to bring about change in Sudan.

Last month, Sufi religious leader Al-Tayeb Al-Jed launched an initiative aimed at ending Sudan’s political crisis.

The move was welcomed by al-Burhan, as well as Islamist groups that were part of al-Bashir’s regime.

Read more:

Sudan hits out at Ethiopian envoy over downed plane

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rally against military rule

Sudanese journalists form independent union to defend freedoms