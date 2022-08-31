Protester killed in Sudan anti-coup rally: Medics

Sudanese security forces killed a protester, medics said Wednesday, when thousands rallied in the capital Khartoum the previous day against military rule.
The unidentified protester was killed after suffering “a head injury by a tear gas canister... and then was run over” by security forces during demonstrations, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.
The latest death brings to 117 the toll from a crackdown on anti-coup protests, which have taken place near-weekly since the October 25 coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the committee said.
The coup upended a transition to civilian rule that was launched after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for three decades.
In July, al-Burhan pledged in a televised address to step aside and make way for Sudanese factions to agree on a civilian government.
Civilian leaders dismissed his move as a “ruse,” and pro-democracy protesters have held fast to their rallying cry of “no negotiation, no partnership” with the military.
Earlier this month, al-Burhan’s deputy and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said that last October’s coup had failed to bring about change in Sudan.
Last month, Sufi religious leader Al-Tayeb Al-Jed launched an initiative aimed at ending Sudan’s political crisis.
The move was welcomed by al-Burhan, as well as Islamist groups that were part of al-Bashir’s regime.
