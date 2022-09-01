Four killed as violent clashes move to Iraq’s Basra

Four people were killed in clashes among rival Shia Muslim militants in the southern Iraqi city of Basra that took place overnight and on Thursday morning, local security officials said.



It was the latest violence to hit the country in a political crisis that pits followers of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr against mostly Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups.



The security officials said the clashes took place in the center of Basra, Iraq’s main oil-producing hub. Two of those killed were members of al-Sadr’s Peace Brigades militia, they said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Violence re-erupted in Iraq this week as armed supporters of al-Sadr fought with security forces and Iran-aligned gunmen in Baghdad in the fiercest street battles the capital has seen for years.



An intractable political deadlock between the two rival Shia camps has left Iraq without a government since an October election.



It has also deepened dysfunction and instability as Iraqis struggle to move on from decades of war, sanctions, civil strife and endemic corruption.



Read more:

Iraq president encourages early elections to end crisis

Advertisement

Biden urges Iraq ‘national dialogue’ in call with PM

Oil firms seek US mediation to defuse Iraq-Kurdistan tensions