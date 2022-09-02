White House pessimistic after receiving Iran’s response to JCPOA draft

Iran on Thursday provided its response to comments the US recently made on the European Union’s draft text to revive the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal. But the Biden administration sounded the alarm and said Tehran’s latest remarks were not constructive.

“We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU. We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately, it is not constructive,” a National Security Council official said in a statement to Al Arabiya English.

The official added: “The President will only conclude a deal that he determines is in the national security interest of the United States.”

The State Department also echoed the White House’s comments.

US officials say that gaps still remain between the US and Iran over reaching an agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Sanctions relief and a softened US stance on Iran, which continues to fund and support proxies and militias across the Middle East, would be offered in return for Iran taking steps to curb its nuclear program.

A bipartisan group of 50 members of Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling on him not to reach a nuclear deal with Iran before first consulting with Congress. “We are deeply concerned about multiple provisions that reportedly may be contained in the final language of any agreement with the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” the letter to Biden read.

