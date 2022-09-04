A 19-year-old Egyptian girl shot dead by man for refusing engagement proposal

A 19-year-old Egyptian girl was shot dead in the Menofia Governorate Saturday by a man after she reportedly refused to get engaged to him, Al Arabiya reported, in another occurrence of such incidents to have rocked Egypt.



Ahmad Fathi Ameirah, 29, killed Amani Abdul-Karim al-Gazzar in Tukh Tanbisha village after she and her family rejected his proposal to get engaged to her. Local media reported that al-Gazzar was a student at the Faculty of Physical Education.



The suspect was reportedly infuriated by the rejection and shot al-Gazzar “in the back in front of her family home and fled afterwards,” residents from the village told Al Arabiya.



They said that she rejected Ameirah for his bad behavior, adding that she was an excellent student.



Al-Gazzar’s body was taken to the hospital and attempts to resurrect her failed. The police were dispatched to the crime scene and search teams were instructed to find and bring the suspect into custody, according to Egyptian daily al-Masry al-Youm.

A video shared on social media following the incident showed residents in a state of panic and terror. Screams were heard as the residents gathered around the crime scene.



Al-Gazzar’s death comes after a series of crimes against women, with mainly the same reasons behind the killings. Within the last couple of months, 21-year-old Egyptian student Naiyera Ashraf was killed by a man whose marriage proposal she rejected and Salma Bahjat, 21, was killed by a man for breaking up with him.



The first trial session Bahjat’s murder began at the Zagazig Criminal Court Sunday, Al Arabiya said.



