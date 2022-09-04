.
A Syrian military helicopter crashes northeast of Hama, crew dead

A Syrian military helicopter crashed northeast of the city of Hama, September 4. (Twitter)
A Syrian military helicopter crashed northeast of the city of Hama, September 4. (Twitter)

A Syrian military helicopter crashes northeast of Hama, crew dead

A Syrian military helicopter crashed northeast of the city of Hama on Sunday during a training mission leaving the crew dead, state media agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

SANA said in a report that the helicopter crashed due to a technical error.

Photos shared on social media showed the helicopter crashed between civilian buildings.

