A Syrian military helicopter crashes northeast of Hama, crew dead

A Syrian military helicopter crashed northeast of the city of Hama on Sunday during a training mission leaving the crew dead, state media agency SANA reported, citing a military source.



SANA said in a report that the helicopter crashed due to a technical error.



Photos shared on social media showed the helicopter crashed between civilian buildings.

