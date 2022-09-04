Hamas says it executed five Palestinians, including two for ‘collaboration’
Palestinian militant group Hamas ruling the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that it executed five Palestinians, including two for “collaboration” with Israel.
“On Sunday morning, the death sentence was carried out against two condemned over collaboration with the occupation [Israel] and three others in criminal cases,” Hamas said in a statement, adding that the defendants had previously been given “their full rights to defend themselves.”
