Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm

A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the US allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The frigate Kemalreis docked in Haifa on Saturday as part of NATO maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea, a Turkish official said. An Israeli official said Ankara had submitted a preliminary request for the crew to disembark on shore leave.
A Haifa port official said it was the first time a Turkish naval vessel had visited since at least 2010, when bilateral ties were shattered by Israel’s storming of a pro-Palestinian aid convoy that tried to breach its blockade of the Gaza Strip.
Ten Turks were killed by Israeli marines in that incident.
For its part, Israel has voiced objections at NATO-member Turkey's hosting of members of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that is proscribed as a terrorist group in the West.
But the countries have moved to mend their relationship in recent months, with energy emerging as a key area for potential cooperation. They are expected to appoint new ambassadors soon.
Read more:
Erdogan: Turkey will continue to support Palestinans
Palestinians welcome Turkey-Israel normalization, Ankara says
Israel’s caretaker PM Lapid critical of Iran talks offer
-
Five Israelis injured after bus comes under fire: ReportFive people were wounded on Sunday in a shooting attack on an Israeli bus in the occupied West Bank, medics said.For the latest headlines, follow our ... Middle East
-
Visitors in West Bank must reveal any Palestinian love interest to Israeli authorityForeigners who fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank must inform Israeli authorities of their relationship, according to new rules ... Middle East
-
Israelis, Palestinians scuffle at holy site in West BankDozens of Palestinians gathered in the West Bank village of Nebi Samuel on Friday to protest the visit by an extremist Israeli lawmaker to a holy site ... Middle East