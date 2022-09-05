‘High possibility’ Israeli soldier killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: Israel army
Israeli investigations into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh concluded that she was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but was not deliberately targeted, the military said on Monday.
Abu Akleh, who was a journalist with Al Jazeera, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the volatile town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in circumstances that remain heavily disputed.
A statement on the investigation published on Monday said “there is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by Israeli gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen.” It said it was also possible that she was hit by Palestinian gunmen.
