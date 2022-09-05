Iran says the world needs more of its oil

Iran’s minister of petroleum Javad Owji said the world needed more Iranian oil, and that his country was ready to play a role in providing it away from politics, the Iranian oil ministry’s news agency SHANA reported on Monday.

In a statement issued after an OPEC+ meeting in which a minor cut was agreed, Owji said current market conditions needed “careful consideration” and that cooperation within the oil alliance was helping global consumers.

“We have always declared that we are ready to contribute to our role in the supply of oil and oil products and to improve energy security in the world by avoiding politicization of oil and the political use of energy,” he said.

