Israeli army shot a Palestinian dead in West Bank raid: Palestinian Health ministry

A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli army early Monday in Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.



“Taher Mohamed Zakarneh was shot dead by the occupation [Israeli] bullets in Qabatiya,” a Palestinian health ministry statement said, adding that he died after being “hospitalized with a bullet to the head, a bullet to the right foot, a bullet to the left thigh, and burns.”

The Israeli army said it had “conducted counterterrorism activity in the city of Jenin and in the town of Qabatiya and apprehended five wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity.”



“During the activity, violent riots were instigated. The rioters hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the forces and shots were heard in the area,” the statement added.



“The soldiers responded with live fire, hits were identified,” it said.



A total of 17 individuals were arrested in overnight raids across the West Bank, the army said.



On Sunday, Palestinian and Arab-Israeli gunmen wounded six Israeli soldiers and one civilian when they attacked a bus near the city of Tubas in the West Bank.



Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it captured the territory from Jordan.



Peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians have been frozen for years.



