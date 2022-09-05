Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region: Report

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometer (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Iranian state TV said rescue teams had been sent to the area but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.
Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.
Read more:
At least 8 killed in Afghanistan earthquake: Report
Seven dead in southwest China earthquake: State media
-
At least 8 killed in Afghanistan earthquake: ReportAt least eight people were killed overnight in an earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan and the toll could rise, according to an official quoted by ... World News
-
Seven dead in southwest China earthquake: state mediaAt least seven people were killed when a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, state media reported.Initial surveys showed ... World News
-
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Greek island CreteA 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.For the latest headlines, follow our ... World News