.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region: Report

  • Font
An image from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center showing the location of an earthquake in Iran on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Twitter)
An image from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center showing the location of an earthquake in Iran on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Twitter)

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometer (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Iranian state TV said rescue teams had been sent to the area but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Read more:

At least 8 killed in Afghanistan earthquake: Report

Seven dead in southwest China earthquake: State media

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Greek island Crete

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More