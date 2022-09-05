Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region: Report

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometer (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Iranian state TV said rescue teams had been sent to the area but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

