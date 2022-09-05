Man who killed Egyptian woman for refusing engagement proposal commits suicide

The man who killed a young Egyptian woman for refusing his engagement proposal committed suicide, Egypt’s interior ministry announced on Sunday.

Ahmad Fathi Ameirah, 29, was found dead after killing Amani Abdul-Karim al-Gazzar on Saturday in the Menofia Governorate village of Tukh Tanbisha.



The Egyptian interior ministry said in a series of tweets Sunday evening that Ameirah “committed suicide using the same weapon that he used to kill [al-Gazzar].”



It added that his body was found on an agricultural road in the Menofia Governorate city of Quwaysna.



“Legal measures were taken, and the public prosecution is handling investigations,” the ministry added.



Ameirah reportedly killed al-Gazzar after she and her family rejected his proposal to get engaged. He was angered by the rejection and shot al-Gazzar in front of her family home before fleeing.

In a video circulating on social media, Ameirah appeared to be hiding in the bushes.



“I am Ahmad Abou Ameirah, you are all searching for me. I am the criminal,” he said in the video. “I used to breath her, and I was living for her… I will take your [al-Gazzar’s] revenge.”



Al-Gazzar’s death comes after a series of crimes against women recently shook up Egypt. Within the last couple of months, 21-year-old Egyptian student Naiyera Ashraf was killed by a man whose marriage proposal she rejected and Salma Bahjat, 20, was killed by a man for breaking up with him.



The first trial session in the case of Bahjat’s murder began at the Zagazig Criminal Court Sunday, Al Arabiya reported. The session was adjourned until Tuesday.



