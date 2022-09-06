At least 21 fighters, 6 extremists dead in Yemen al-Qaeda attack: Report

Twenty-one fighters and six members of al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch were killed Tuesday in an attack by the extremist group in the country’s south, government and security sources said.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) attacked positions held by the Security Belt group in Abyan governorate, in clashes that lasted about three hours, the sources told AFP.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fighting “left 21 dead among the (Security Belt), including an officer, and six among the al-Qaeda combatants,” a government official said on condition of anonymity.

Two security sources confirmed the death toll.

Yemen has been gripped by conflict since Iran-backed Houthis took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering military intervention by the Arab Coalition in support of the internationally-recognized government the following year.

AQAP and fighters loyal to ISIS have thrived in the chaos.

The fighting comes as the warring parties observe a shaky ceasefire in the years-long war.

Read more:

Al-Qaeda in Yemen releases video of kidnapped UN worker: Monitor

Houthi parade in sensitive Yemen port city draws UN rebuke