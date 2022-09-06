Israel targets Aleppo airport, Syria responds: State media

An Israeli air attack on Syria's Aleppo airport on Tuesday has damaged the runway and taken it out of service, Syrian state media quoted a military source as saying.

The Israel missile attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 8:16 p.m. local time (1716 GMT), the source said.

Advertisement

Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles, downing several of them, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported earlier on Tuesday.

It was the second reported attack in less than week. On Aug. 31, Israel fired rockets at the airport, which resulted in material damage, according to Syrian state media.

Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.

Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers.

Last week's attack damaged Aleppo airport just before the arrival of a plane from Iran, a commander in an Iran-backed regional alliance who was familiar with the incident told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say

Syrian FM says Israel ‘playing with fire’ after overnight strikes

Israeli strikes hit Iranian positions in Syria: Monitor