Jordan and Morocco foreign ministers meet in Amman

Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita met Monday with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi in Amman.

Bourita said that Morocco supports the two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, by establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the June 1967 borders.

“Morocco supports Jordan's pivotal role in the Palestinian cause, and the role of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein with regard to the Islamic Awqaf (charitable assests) in the city of Jerusalem,” he said.

Jordan administers the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a contested hilltop compound that is a frequent flashpoint in the ancient city holy to the three monotheistic faiths.

In a joint statement, Bourita said that Morocco is working with Jordan to support Jerusalemites and to preserve “the Arab and Islamic identity of Jerusalem.”

Al-Safadi expressed Jordan's support for Morocco's territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and the necessity of resolving the issue of the Moroccan Sahara “in accordance with United Nations resolutions and on the basis of the autonomy initiative.”

The area has seen conflict for many years.

Bourita and Al-Safadi also discussed bilateral relations and ways to ease issuing visas between the two Kingdoms to facilitate businesses, especially for the private sector.

