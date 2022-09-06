.
Palestinian killed, more 16 wounded in West Bank raid by Israeli army: Sources

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli settlers during a protest against Israeli settlement activity in Al Mughayyir village, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli settlers during a protest against Israeli settlement activity in Al Mughayyir village, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian killed, more 16 wounded in West Bank raid by Israeli army: Sources

AFP, Ramallah, Palestinian Territories

A Palestinian was killed and 16 others wounded by the Israeli army Tuesday in a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: A 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals,” the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said in a statement it had entered Jenin overnight “in order to demolish the residence” of the perpetrator of a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.

Israeli army shot a Palestinian dead in West Bank raid: Palestinian Health ministry

