Palestinian killed, more 16 wounded in West Bank raid by Israeli army: Sources

A Palestinian was killed and 16 others wounded by the Israeli army Tuesday in a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: A 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals,” the Palestinian health ministry said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli army said in a statement it had entered Jenin overnight “in order to demolish the residence” of the perpetrator of a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.

Read more:

Israeli army shot a Palestinian dead in West Bank raid: Palestinian Health ministry