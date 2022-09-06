US calls for accountability after Israel admits soldier likely shot reporter
The United States urged accountability from Israel Monday after the army admitted one of its soldiers had likely shot Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh after having mistaken her for a militant.
“We welcome Israel's review of this tragic incident, and again underscore the importance of accountability in this case, such as policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
