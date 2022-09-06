.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US calls for accountability after Israel admits soldier likely shot reporter

  • Font
A Palestinian journalist protests the death of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin, in the West Bank biblical city of Bethlehem on May 11, 2022. (AFP)
A Palestinian journalist protests the death of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin, in the West Bank biblical city of Bethlehem on May 11, 2022. (AFP)

US calls for accountability after Israel admits soldier likely shot reporter

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

The United States urged accountability from Israel Monday after the army admitted one of its soldiers had likely shot Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh after having mistaken her for a militant.

“We welcome Israel's review of this tragic incident, and again underscore the importance of accountability in this case, such as policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Read more:

‘High possibility’ Israeli soldier killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: Israel army

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More