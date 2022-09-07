.
Iraq federal court rules against dissolving the parliament: Report

Followers of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr withdraw from the streets after violent clashes, near the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Followers of Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr withdraw from the streets after violent clashes, near the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, on August 30, 2022. (Reuters)

Iraq federal court rules against dissolving the parliament: Report

Reuters, Baghdad

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday it does not have the constitutional authority to dissolve parliament, a key demand by powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who has threatened further unrest if the court does not do as he says.

The court added in a statement that the parliament must dissolve itself in a case where it is not carrying out its duties.

