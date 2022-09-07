Jordan issues new barley tender for 12,000 tons

Jordan’s state buyer issued a new international tender on Wednesday for 120,000 tons of barley, a government source said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The deadline for offers is September 14.

The buyer had been seeking the same quantity in a tender that closed on Wednesday but it made no purchase after Cargill, Bunge and Australian grains put in their offers.

Read more:

Jordan and Morocco foreign ministers meet in Amman

Visitors in West Bank must reveal any Palestinian love interest to Israeli authority

Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies